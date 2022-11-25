Australian PGA Championship Turns Yellow In Memory Of Jarrod Lyle

Friday saw the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship turn yellow as players and fans turned out to honor the late Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle.

Yellow is the chosen color to support Jarrod’s Gift which helps to continue the late golfer’s work in raising funds for the Charity Challenge, which helps children and their families living with cancer.

