Australian PGA Championship Turns Yellow In Memory Of Jarrod Lyle

Friday saw the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship turn yellow as players and fans turned out to honor the late Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle.

Yellow is the chosen color to support Jarrod’s Gift which helps to continue the late golfer’s work in raising funds for the Charity Challenge, which helps children and their families living with cancer.

Lyle’s wife Briony says that Yellow Day at the Australian PGA is the finishing touch for a fundraising campaign supported on social media by the hashtag #DoingItForJarrod.

Lyle was just 36 when he sadly passed away after suffering with cancer, and there was plenty of yellow on show at Royal Queensland to showcase just what a popular pro he was on the circuit.

A sea of ​​yellow for Jarrod 💛#DoingItForJarrod | #AusPGA pic.twitter.com/xakAWekhmrNovember 25, 2022 See more

“It’s growing rather than diminishing and that makes me very proud,” said Briony. “There are always spectators in their yellow Hawaiian shirts. The fans get involved as much as the pros.

“Jarrod’s friends from the pro tour make a point of saying they have a yellow cap or shirt packed in their luggage just for this day.

“This year, we have on-course volunteers in yellow polos, yellow caddy bibs and signage that can be Flipped to display in yellow.”

Today the @Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will turn yellow in honor of the late Jarrod Lyle. Please bring your best yellow get-up, and help raise important funds for Challenge, supporting kids and families dealing with cancer. 💛 | #AusPGA | #DoingItForJarrod. pic.twitter.com/VO0JXYMSkvNovember 24, 2022 See more

Various yellow-themed golf items have been on sale at Royal Queensland, from bucket hats to headcovers, with proceeds going to Challenge.

Briony Lyle was also a special guest announcer at Royal Queensland as she welcomed the marquee grouping of Adam Scott, Cam Smith and Ryan Fox to the first tee box on Friday.

Lyle passed away in 2018 after a second recurrence of the leukemia he suffered as a teenager – with the first coming in 2012 before treatment enabled him to return to golf.

Lyle famously hit a hole-in-one at the famous 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2011, and the tournament paid tribute the year after his death by placing his golf bag and a Commemorative plaque on the tee box at 16 at TPC Scottsdale .

