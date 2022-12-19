Australian club basketball organization embracing US trip

The North East Bushrangers Flew from Australia to the United States over the weekend, beginning a three-week stay they expect to be equal parts a challenge and a new experience.

The club basketball organization from Wangaratta in the state of Victoria is bringing 31 Athletes — 21 boys and 10 girls, all between ages 14 and 17 — who will play seven games in an 11-day span in central and Southwest Ohio, then spend the rest of their trip as tourists in New York City and Los Angeles.

“This is all about the experience,” girls Coach Tony Kelly said. “Our Athletes do not normally get the opportunity to participate at such an advanced level and for them to experience this tour on the other side of the world will be the making of some of these young adults, if not all of them.”

North East Bushrangers guard Lachlan Harvey prepares to shoot a free throw during a game this past summer. The Bushrangers, a club basketball team from Wangaratta in the Australian state of Victoria, will play seven games in central and Southwest Ohio from Dec. 20-31 as part of a three-week tour of the United States.

Showtime Basketball, a company that has provided recruiting and travel opportunities to Australian basketball teams since 2002, began organizing this trip in late 2021.

According to the company’s website, 28 high school clubs and collegiate teams and more than 2,500 travelers have participated in basketball tours between Australia and the US in the past 20 years. Thirty-seven American Collegiate teams, including Wittenberg, have gone to Australia in that same span with Showtime’s assistance.

