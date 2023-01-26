Australian basketball team opts out of pride jersey after ‘barrage of abuse and harmful commentary’

An Australian professional basketball team decided not to wear a jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community on Friday night after the organization said it led to abuse and players being targeted.

Cairns Taipans, of the National Basketball League, released a statement on the issue Wednesday, explaining the reasoning behind their decision. The organization made it clear that they support the LGBTQ+ community.

“This initiative should be a celebration; however, our team has already been subjected to a barrage of abuse and harmful commentary that has led to individuals being targeted and shamed,” the Taipans said.

“This is a negative distraction to what should be a positive experience across the game, and now we feel as though our only choice as a team is to collectively opt out of this season’s uniforms.

“This is not a reflection of our individual stances or personal views, but a protection of our Brothers that are being set up to be vilified and no longer feel as though they have a safe space in our sport.

“Positive change requires positive action, and we believe we can champion different people and groups in our society without persecuting others in the process.”

NBL executive chairman and owner Larry Kestelman appeared to support the Taipans.

“The NBL acknowledges the overwhelming amount of support we have received following the launch of our Inaugural Pride Round, and will continue to create a place where all people feel safe and can be themselves, with no judgment,” his statement read.

“This means having important conversations about diversity and inclusion and making sure we continue to work together from a position of love, care and support.

“The NBL fully respects and understands that there may be people in the community with different views to those being conveyed through the Champion Pride Round. Hence we have not mandated that our players have to wear the Pride jersey and if any player or team elect not to wear the jersey, we will respect that decision.”

The Taipans previously hit back at a report from the Herald Sun that some players were considering opting out of wearing the jersey anyway because of religious reasons.

“It has been disappointing that instead of focusing on the LGBTQ community and the positivity around the initiative, some media commentary has instead focused on players who may be conflicted because of religious beliefs or personal circumstances,” the Taipans said, via news.au. com.

“The club hopes its fanbase and the wider basketball community will embrace the inclusivity that Pride Round is championing in a constructive way and celebrates diversity in our society and our sport.”