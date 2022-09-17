Auston Matthews in Favor of Changing Up Maple Leafs Goal Song

Nobody lit up the lamp in the NHL more than Auston Matthews last season, so he was likely the right member of the Toronto Maple Leafs to ask about the team’s current goal song.

The club has used Hall & Oates 1980 single ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’ over the last few seasons but there have been mixed reviews on social media about the tune.

