Austin Rivers Is Very Unhappy About The NBA 2K23 Ratings: “Garbage Just Like The Game”

It is officially NBA 2K23 season now, with the game being released just a few days back on the 9th of September. While gamers couldn’t wait to get in on the action, NBA players weren’t too happy with their ratings in the latest edition.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were two of the biggest names to come out against it, with Durant wondering he wasn’t given a 99 rating, while Thompson was perhaps the most Furious of the lot, as he wanted them to put some respect on his name after they gave him just an 88 rating for his three-point shot.

Austin Rivers Called The NBA 2K23 Ratings Garbage Just Like The Game Itself

While we got a sneak peek at who were the best players in various aspects of the game last week, we finally found out what everyone else got when the game came out. The Timberwolves put out a post on Instagram asking their fans what they thought of the ratings, and Austin Rivers didn’t hold back.

That was Brutal right there from Rivers, and he clearly isn’t too pleased to get just a 73. Still, it is hard to blame them for giving him just that, as he comes off a season where he averaged 6 points per game on just 41.7% shooting from the field. The days of Rivers being a very good role player, like he was with the Clippers for a couple of years, are long gone. He is just a solid bench player at this point, which is exactly what he is going to be in Minnesota.

He is going to be on bench duty with the Timberwolves, who have big aspirations for this upcoming season after acquiring Rudy Gobert via trade from the Jazz. Gobert solves two of the biggest problems for the Wolves from last season, as he is a terrific rebounder and rim protector, but the move doesn’t come without potential issues. Going with the Twin Towers of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in an era where teams are going small is a bold tactic, and we’ll see if it ends up being a masterstroke or a blunder. The team has also had to deal with some controversy even before the season started, as Anthony Edwards is in hot water after making some homophobic comments. The NBA is reviewing the situation, and we are waiting now to see if any action is taken against him.