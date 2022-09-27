Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf leads F&M Bank Intercollegiate, Shelby Pleasant atop Leaderboard – Clarksville Online







Austin Peay State University carded a team score of 316 in the opening round and sat in fourth place, trailing then-tournament-leader Belmont by nine strokes. The APSU Govs were 22 shots better in the second round and shot a 294, cruising past the field to take the tournament lead with a 36-hole score of 610.

After the first day, the Governors lead second-place Belmont by nine strokes and are 20 shots better than third-place North Alabama. Murray State is 23 shots off the APSU Govs’ pace and Jacksonville State rounds out the top five at 24 shots back.

“It was a tale of two rounds out there for us today,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “We definitely played a little more relaxed in the second round and found our groove. I’m very proud of the turnaround we had across the board.