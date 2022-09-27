Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf leads F&M Bank Intercollegiate, Shelby Pleasant atop Leaderboard – Clarksville Online
After the first day, the Governors lead second-place Belmont by nine strokes and are 20 shots better than third-place North Alabama. Murray State is 23 shots off the APSU Govs’ pace and Jacksonville State rounds out the top five at 24 shots back.
“It was a tale of two rounds out there for us today,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “We definitely played a little more relaxed in the second round and found our groove. I’m very proud of the turnaround we had across the board.
Dedmen is tied for the tournament lead with six birdies, she is also tied for the tournament lead in par-five scoring at two-under par.
Making her Austin Peay State University debut while playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer shot an opening-round 80 and a second-round 81 and is in 27th place with a score of 161. Also playing as individuals, Kady Foshaug posted a 36-hole score of 164 and Payton Elkins shot a 165, they are tied for 34th and 35th place in the field, respectively.
The final 18 holes of the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate begin with a shotgun start, Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the final rounds of the tournament. Austin Peay State University will be paired with Belmont and North Alabama in the final round.