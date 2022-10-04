Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in First at Butler Fall Invitational – Clarksville Online
Taylor Dedmen led Austin Peay State University by carding a three-over 73 in the first round and a five-over 75 in the second round. Dedmen’s score of 148 is one shot off the pace set by Illinois-Chicago’s Dasa Urbankova, who leads the tournament with a two-round score of 147.
