Austin Peay State University finished three strokes behind tournament-champion Belmont, who has won the event in back-to-back years. The Bruins’ Delia Gibbs was the individual medalist with a score of 225, she joins Kendall Maynard as the second-straight Belmont player to win the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

The Governors beat third-place North Alabama by 20 strokes and were 27 shots better than fourth-place Murray State. Jacksonville State was 34 shots behind the APSU Govs to round out the top five.