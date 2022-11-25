Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Liz Gibbs Named to Hostilo Hoops Community Classic All-Tournament Team – Clarksville Online

Savannah, GA – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Women’s basketball team to a win at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, senior Liz Gibbs was named to the event’s all-tournament team, Wednesday.

Gibbs averaged 7.7 points 3.0 rebounds and a .471 field-goal percentage at the three-day event and enjoyed her best day as a Gov in APSU’s 53-46 win against Fairleigh Dickinson, Tuesday.

The Atlanta native opened the tournament with four points and three rebounds against Davidson, before posting a season-high 12 points against the Knights the following day.

In addition to leading the APSU Govs in scoring against FDU, Gibbs converted a go-ahead three-point play to give the Govs a 37-36 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Gibbs’ score was the final lead change of the afternoon and helped the Govs erase a 10-point deficit and defeat the Knights, 53-46.

Gibbs’ five made field goals on nine attempts were her most as a Gov, while her 35 minutes played were also a career-high mark for the 5-6 guard.

Gibbs is the first Gov to earn an all-tournament selection in a mid-season event since APSU alumna Tahanee Bennell and former Gov Shay-Lee Kirby were named to the FIU Holiday Hoops All-Tournament Team in December 2019.

Gibbs is second on the team with eight assists and her 2:1 assist-turnover ratio leads all Austin Peay State University student-athletes.

After a five-game road trip, Gibbs and the rest of the Governors return home for Comfy and Cozy Day in their December 1st, 11:00am game against Gardner-Webb. Austin Peay State University Athletics encourages fans to wear their pajamas, slippers, or comfiest outfits to watch the Govs take on the Bulldogs.