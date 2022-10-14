Austin Peay State University Soccer loses at Stetson, 3-1 – Clarksville Online
Despite outshooting the Hatters 13-6 in the second half as well, the Governors were unable to best Stetson’s goalkeeper who had eight second-half saves and finished with 12 on the night.
The Hatters scored the equalizer in the 49th minute, before scoring the would-be game-winning shot eight minutes later. Stetson extended its lead in the 81st minute for the final score of the match.
Inside The Box Score
