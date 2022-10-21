Austin Peay State University Soccer finishes regular season at Queens – Clarksville Online

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Women’s soccer concludes its Inaugural ASUN Conference regular season against Queens in a noon (CT), Saturday match at the Queens Sports Complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Governors (3-8-6, 1-5-3 ASUN) played to a scoreless draw against Florida Gulf Coast in their last match, while Queens (2-8-5, 2-5-2 ASUN) dropped a 2- 0 decision against Jacksonville, Sunday.







The Royals and Govs enter the final match of the regular season 11th and 13th in the ASUN standings, respectively.

Queens and APSU are the two newest members of the ASUN, having joined the conference, on July 1st. This season also marks the first year in Division I for the Royals, as they were previously members of the Division II South Atlantic Conference.

Sophomore Alec Baumgardt leads the Govs’ offense in goals (four), points (eight), shots on goal (15), shots (31) and shot percentage (.129). The Federal Way, Washington native also enters the final match of the season in the top five among ASUN midfielders in shots on goals (second), shots (third) and goals (fifth).

Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion has started all 17 matches in net for the Govs this season and has a career-best 1.19 goals against average – the seventh-best mark in a season in program history.

Lindsey McMahon also has helped lead a Govs’ defense that has posted six shutouts this season. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has played a team-best 1516 minutes and started all 17 matches.

About Queens



2022 Record: 2-8-5 (2-5-2 ASUN)

2021 Record: 6-5-1 (9-1-1 SAC)

2021 Season Result: After falling to Catawba in the South Atlantic Conference Championship match, the Royals received an at-large bid to the NCAA II Women’s Soccer Championship, where they fell in the second round to Lenoir-Rhyne.

All-Time Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University takes the pitch for the final time in its Inaugural ASUN Conference regular season in its noon, Saturday match against Queens.

Austin Peay State University and Queens both are in their Inaugural season as members of the ASUN Conference.

The APSU Govs enter the final day of the regular season 13th in the ASUN standings with five points, while Queens is 11th with eight points.

The Royals are the eighth first-time opponent this season, APSU is 0-3-4 in such matches.

The APSU Govs played to a scoreless draw against Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday, after dropping a 3-1 decision at Stetson on Thursday.

Chloé Dion earned her sixth shutout of the season against the Eagles — tied for the fourth-most by an APSU goalkeeper in program history.

Dion also enters Saturday’s match eighth all-time in saves with 121. The Mirabel, Quebec native needs six saves to pass Michelle Smith (2006-08) for seventh all-time.

Alec Baumgardt leads the Governors’ offense with four goals, 15 shots on goal, 31 shots this season and a .129 shot percentage this season.

Baumgardt enters Saturday’s match 20th all-time in goals with seven, six of which have come in the second half.

Lindsey McMahon has started all 34 matches of her career. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has also played all 90 minutes in 16 of 17 matches this season and leads the team with 1516 minutes played.

Seven APSU players — Anna McPhie, Tori Case, Ellie Dreas, Marli Niederhauser, Lindsey McMahon, Karley Roberts, and Chloé Dion — have started all 17 matches this season.

In addition to the seven consistent starts, Alec Baumgardt, Haley Patterson, Alison LaLance, Annabel Anderson and Alec Baumgardt have played in all 17 matches this season.

Austin Peay State University’s 228 shots this season are 11th all-time and six from surpassing its 2016 total for 10th all-time.

The Govs’ 1.18 goals against average this season is sixth all-time.

APSU has allowed one or fewer goals 11 times this season.

