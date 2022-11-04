Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball’s Tristin Smith, Chloee McDaniel to play in AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship – Clarksville Online

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Women’s volleyball team’s Tristin Smith, and Chloee McDaniel take part in the Inaugural AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship, November 4th-6th, at John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Inaugural Championship features a Women’s pairs national Championship and consists of 64 pairs selected from college beach teams across the country.







The Women’s competition showcases top players from Division I and Division II schools from across the United States, including pairs from each of the 16 teams that made the 2022 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. In total, key performers from 44 college beach volleyball programs take part in a three-day fall tournament, which consists of traditional pool play Friday, followed by bracket play, Saturday and Sunday.

Smith and McDaniel are in Pool A as the tournament’s No. 64 seeds On Friday, they face Florida State’s Paige Kalkhoff and Raelyn White, the tournament’s top-seeded duo, at 9:00am CT on Court 1. At noon, the Governors battle USC’s Madison Shields and Madison White, the 32nd seed, on Court 2. At 3:00pm, Smith and McDaniel face Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle, the 33rd seed, on Court 2.

The top three pairs in each pool advance to the Pairs Championship brackets. The first-place pair will have a Round 1 bye in the brackets. The fourth-place pair in each pool will advance to the 49-64 bracket.

Legislation passed in May by the NCAA allows multiple-day events for college Women’s beach volleyball players during the fall season, which paved the way for the championships.

The city was awarded the Championships for the next three years – from 2022 through 2024 – as part of a Collaboration between the AVCA and a group of local partners: the city of Huntsville, the Huntsville Sports Commission, Rally Volleyball, Beach Volleyball Consulting, and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.