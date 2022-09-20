Austin Peay State University Basketball teams to hold Govs Madness, October 20th – Clarksville Online







Doors to the Dunn Center open at 6:00pm, with special giveaways available to fans who arrive early. Fans are also encouraged to visit the new student-athlete lounge before heading to the lower Bowl to compete in on-court games.

After both teams are introduced, APSU will unveil the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball posters, which will be available to fans at Govs Madness.

Following a scrimmage by APSU alum and community members, head Women’s basketball Coach Brittany Young will address the crowd before her team’s three-point contest and intrasquad scrimmage. Head men’s basketball Coach Nate James will then speak prior to a dunk contest and scrimmage.

Men’s and Women’s basketball student-athletes will be available to sign autographs and greet fans on the court at the conclusion of the event.

Austin Peay State University men’s basketball kicks off its season in a November 2nd 7:00pm home exhibition against Fisk. The Women’s basketball team begins their 2022-23 campaign with a 6:00pm exhibition against Tusculum in the Dunn Center.

Basketball season ticket renewals are available now HERE, by contacting Johnny Mitchell at [email protected], or by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow Austin Peay State University men’s (@GovsMBB) and Women’s (@GovsWBB) basketball on Twitter and Instagram and check LetsGoPeay.com for APSU Governors news and updates.