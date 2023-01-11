Austin Peay DB Shamari Simmons joins

Arizona State and new head Coach Kenny Dillingham added more depth to the revolving roster from the transfer portal this week.

Former Austin Peay defensive back Shamari Simmons announced on Tuesday that he will be joining Arizona State’s football program via the transfer portal.

Earlier in the week, former Texas wide receiver Troy Omeire and former USC safety Xavion Alford both announced on Sunday that they are transferring to ASU. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro was the first to report both moves.

Additionally, defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory announced via Twitter he would be joining the Sun Devils from Michigan State.

Simmons is coming off of a 2022 redshirt junior season in which he had 63 tackles (38 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery in 11 games played en route to being named All-ASUN Conference.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Alford had three interceptions and 27 solo tackles in 10 games as a freshman in 2021.

Omeire, who stands at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, made one catch for nine yards in four games as a sophomore in 2022.

Mallory played four seasons at Michigan State, amassing 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.

Former Oregon offensive lineman Bram Walden announced his transfer to Arizona State on Dec. 26.

Walden is a 6-foot-5, 302-pound tackle who still has three years of eligibility remaining after playing for former Ducks Offensive Coordinator and new Sun Devils head Coach Kenny Dillingham last season.

He is also a Valley native who graduated from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, where the OL played for former Sabercats head Coach Jason Mohns, who just joined Dillingham’s staff as a tight ends coach.

Walden was the No. 2 overall Recruit in the state of Arizona in the class of 2021, as well as the 10th-best Offensive tackle in the country.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced he is transferring to Arizona State last Monday.

Pyne marks the second QB to transfer to ASU after former BYU and Chandler signal caller Jacob Conover announced his transfer in December.

The 5-foot-11-and-a-half, 198-pound Pyne was a 2020 four-star Recruit and an Elite 11 quarterback in 2019 along with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young.

Pyne went 8-2 in 10 starts for the Fighting Irish this past season. In 11 games played, he threw for 2,021 yards on 64.6% passing with a 22-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He also added 108 yards and two scores on the ground across 47 carries (4.3 yards per rush).

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Sun Devils continue to receive commitments via the transfer portal.

While ASU is losing several key players to the Portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head Coach — Arizona State is also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.

The transfer portal is open from Dec. 5 Thu Jan. 18.

Incoming Arizona State football transfers in 2023:

DB Shamari Simmons — Austin Peay

DL Dashaun Mallory — Michigan State

S Xavion Alford — USC

WR Troy Omeire — Texas

K Dario Longhetto — Cal

OL Bram Walden — Oregon

WR Xavier Guillory—Idaho State

OL Leif Fautanu — UNLV

DT Sam Benjamin — Idaho State

QB Drew Pyne — Notre Dame

OL Ben Coleman — Cal

OLB Travion Brown — Washington State

EDGE Prince Dorbah — Texas

RB Cameron Skattebo — Sacramento State

OL Aaron Frost — Nevada

WR Melquan Stovall — Nevada/Colorado State

WR Jake Smith — USC/Texas

OLB Tate Romney—BYU

QB Jacob Conover—BYU

RB DeCarlos Brooks—Cal

LS Slater Zellers — Cal

P Josh Carlson—New Mexico State

LB Krew Jackson — Kansas State

DE Tristan Monday—Wisconsin

Follow @AZSports