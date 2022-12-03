Austin Peay AD wants Govs in FBS football by 2025. Here’s the plan

Austin Peay football is in the beginning stages of making the transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision, athletics director Gerald Harrison announced Friday.

Harrison outlined an ambitious plan during Friday’s winter Board of Trustees meeting that mirrors the recent steps taken by Jacksonville State and Kennesaw to shift away from the FCS and jump to the highest level of the sport.

“We’re trying to follow the university’s strategic plan of being bold,” Harrison said. “If you’re not going to be bold, then why do it? I don’t want to run from Clarksville. This is our home. We want everyone here to take pride in it.

“Several decades ago, Austin Peay was sitting here and Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State were its brothers. Those two schools made a bold decision to move to FBS. Austin Peay had an opportunity and didn’t do it. It was easy to be comfortable. I don’t know any successful business that survives just being comfortable.”

SCOTTY WALDENGovs Coach demands better understanding of program after FCS playoff snub

TITLE OF APARTMENTAustin Peay football shares ASUN title with EKU, Central Arkansas

Harrison said the school is in the very early stages of the process but hopes to have it completed so the Govs are competing at the FBS level by 2025. Jacksonville State declared its Intentions over a year ago and is scheduled to begin FBS play next fall. Kennesaw State began its process months ago and is targeting a 2024 start date.

“It’s going to require very diligent steps on our part that we’ll have to take one at a time,” Harrison said. “But this is the path that we are on and we’re excited about that.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button