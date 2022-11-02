Austin homelessness Coalition raises $28M, closing in on funding goal

Austin homelessness Coalition raises M, closing in on funding goal

The Coalition of elected officials and community leaders trying to raise $515 million to address homelessness in Austin say they are now about 90% of the way there, thanks to recent contributions from large companies and wealthy entrepreneurs.

The announcement Wednesday from Finding Home ATX is the first real fundraising movement since June, when the American-Statesman reported that fundraising had appeared to stall as organizers expressed frustration in Austin’s Booming tech industry for failing to significantly assist in the goal.

At the time, the amount that still needed to be raised was $93 million. After $28 million was raised during the summer, that gap is down to $65 million, according to Coalition leaders.

“Raising 90% is great, but raising 90% is not enough,” Mayor Steve Adler said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button