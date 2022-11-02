Austin homelessness Coalition raises $28M, closing in on funding goal

The Coalition of elected officials and community leaders trying to raise $515 million to address homelessness in Austin say they are now about 90% of the way there, thanks to recent contributions from large companies and wealthy entrepreneurs.

The announcement Wednesday from Finding Home ATX is the first real fundraising movement since June, when the American-Statesman reported that fundraising had appeared to stall as organizers expressed frustration in Austin’s Booming tech industry for failing to significantly assist in the goal.

At the time, the amount that still needed to be raised was $93 million. After $28 million was raised during the summer, that gap is down to $65 million, according to Coalition leaders.

“Raising 90% is great, but raising 90% is not enough,” Mayor Steve Adler said.

Adler has previously said he wanted to raise all of the money by the time he leaves office early next year. That now seems unlikely, but the $28 million raised since the summer is a jolt of momentum for the coalition.

Adler was the final participant to speak at a celebration held at Austin Community College’s Highland Campus. They followed on stage comments from Chris Hyams, chief executive of job search company Indeed.com, who announced the company had contributed $3 million. Eric Starkloff, top executive of technology company National Instruments, announced an undisclosed donation. Ari Rastegar, a real estate investor, announced that he had his wife, Kellie, made a seven-figure contribution.

Once in hand, the $515 million will go towards a three-year goal of acquiring 3,000 housing units —1,300 in new builds, and 1,700 in existing apartments and homes to be secured as rentals.

Adler said 1,400 new units are in the development process. So in that measurement, the outcome has exceeded expectations.

Most of the money has come from federal money directed to the area through the American Rescue Plan Act.

In the summer of 2021, the Austin City Council voted to direct $106 million in federal funds to the housing goal. As a provision, the council reserved the right to reverse course and spend the money on other needs if Travis County and the private sector did not also contribute.

Rising to that challenge, in September Travis County officials allocated $110 million to homelessness services. Of that, $57 million went specifically to the three-year housing goal.

Travis County has preliminary agreements with 10 Nonprofits dedicated to homelessness services. Combined, the Nonprofits are proposing to build 1,101 housing units dedicated to homelessness and an additional 948 housing units priced at below-market rates.

Meanwhile, Austin with its funds has deployed $75 million to $80 million, according to Dianna Grey, the city’s homeless strategy officer.

In all, private companies and philanthropists have contributed nearly $50 million. They include St. David’s Foundation, Ascension Seton, Susan Deal Booth, Meredith Family Interests Foundation, Stratus, MFI Foundation, local Billionaire John Paul DeJoria, Baylor Scott & White and numerous Anonymous donors.

The goal for Finding Home ATX now shifts to securing the final $65 million.

“We have the ability to decide what kind of city we will be,” said João Paulo Connolly, a housing advocate with the Austin Justice Coalition.