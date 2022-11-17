Austin HBCU basketball event features NAIA teams

AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Area Urban League’s (AAUL) Inaugural AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational is taking over the HEB Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas, on Nov. 23 and 24. The two-day tournament, created to enhance the visibility of HBCU Athletic and academic programs, will feature Huston-Tillotson University (Austin, TX), Wiley College (Wiley, TX), Talladega College (Talladega, AL), and Langston University (Langston, OK). These schools will compete for the throne of the AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational Champion in the first-ever AAUL event of its kind.

“We’re excited to have our program participate in the Inaugural AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational. This is more than a basketball game for us, as we celebrate and educate our culture, legacy, and history that will provide invaluable exposure to Huston-Tillotson University and an opportunity for our Athletes to showcase their talent,” said Thomas Henderson, Men’s

Basketball Coach, Huston-Tillotson University.

The AAUL HBCU Basketball Invitational seeks to elevate HBCU sports as a key driver of sports entertainment, but its impact extends beyond the court. “This Invitational is the first of the exciting programming we want to develop as part of the AAUL HBCU Live Xperience,” said Quincy Dunlap, President and CEO, Austin Area Urban League. “We are committed to creating programs that make a discernible change in our community and continue to drive support to HBCU academic and Sporting programs.”

HBCU College Fair

In addition to the games, the AAUL will host its Full Court Prep for Success youth program, College Fair and Career Expo. The youth development initiative will provide personal development skills for underserved boys and girls, ages 10-16, in cities across Central Texas. The college and career fair will feature a host of colleges and universities to engage with prospective students and top employers who are interested in diverse recruitment opportunities. These efforts will bring together various employers, experienced professionals, community-based organizations, and job seekers under one roof to deliver a best-in-class experience.

“While one team may walk away with the top prize, it’s our hope that everyone who attends, participates, or supports the tournament walks away feeling like a champion,” said Mario Davis, Special Initiatives Coordinator, Austin Area Urban League. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this.

About Austin Area Urban League (AAUL)

Founded in 1977, the Austin Area Urban League is a nonprofit organization aimed at enriching the lives of citizens within the greater Central Texas Region. The Austin Area Urban League is one of more than 90 Affiliates of the National Urban League providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of thousands in the Central Texas region. Aligning with the Empowerment Pillars of the National Urban League, the Austin Area Urban League seeks to meet the needs of underserved populations in the Austin and Central Texas region by focusing on programming and services in the areas of Education and Youth Development, Workforce and Career Development , Health and Wellness, Housing and Community Development, and Justice and Advocacy.

