Austin FC, US Soccer installs soccer mini-pitch in Uvalde

Sabrina Hendrix/Sabrina Hendrix/Austin FC

On Saturday, December 3, at Uvalde’s Jardín de los Heroes Park, 20 local kids got to play a pickup match on its brand-new, Austin FC-branded mini-pitch following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park. The mini-pitch is a Collaboration between Austin’s MLS club, 4ATX Foundation, MLS WORKS, and the US Soccer Foundation

“As a club, we remain united in our support for the Uvalde community,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. “We hope that this mini-pitch will give a very deserving community a new opportunity to experience the Joy that soccer can provide and Transform the park into a space where young people can play for many years to come.”