Austin Ekeler proves he’s the Fantasy football king

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler made his Fantasy football managers extremely happy in their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ekeler has always been a Fantasy football stud, and he showed the reason for that once again with his two-touchdown performance on Monday Night Football. He rushed 18 times for 67 yards and his two scores, allowing the Chargers to dominate 20-3.

It is actually his fifth game this season to have multiple touchdowns, and he now leads the league in total touchdowns with 16. He led the NFL last season as well with 20 TDs, and if things stay the way they are for the remainder of the campaign, he’ll be the league leader in back-to-back seasons. Todd Gurley was the last one to achieve that feat in 2017 and 2018.

Going back to Fantasy football, Ekeler finished with a total of 79 yards–including 12 receiving yards on four receptions–and his two TDs. It resulted to 23.9 Fantasy points, per ESPN.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see if Ekeler can match his 20 touchdowns from last campaign, though. The Chargers still have two games left on the year, against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 and with the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

The Chargers have yet to face the Rams this 2022, although they did meet in the preseason. As for the Broncos, LA beat them in Week 6, 19-16, where Ekeler scored one rushing TD. Considering that both the Rams and Broncos have nothing to play for, it could be an opportunity for Ekeler to add more to his tally.