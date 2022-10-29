Austin-area high school football live updates, scores for week 10

Games kicked off this week on Thursday as Westlake played Bowie in a key District 26-6A game and Georgetown and Glenn battled until the end for playoff jockeying.

What teams will leave their mark on this Central Texas high school football season this week? Follow along below with us as the American-Statesman keeps you up to date on all the Austin-area preps action on Friday:

Elgin Completes Turnaround Earning Playoff Ticket

After going 0-10 last season, Elgin has qualified for the 5A Division II Playoffs as the Wildcats are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in District 11-5A Division II.

Elgin has the week off prior to next week’s season finale against Rouse. Rouse currently sits 3-5 overall, 2-2 in district action.

Rouse is looking to hang on to a playoff spot as the Raiders host Pflugerville tonight. The Statesman’s Thomas Jones is there and we’ll keep you updated.

Hays Looking to Break Losing Streak

After starting the season 5-0, Hays will be looking to snap its 3-game losing streak as the Hawks face District 12-5A Division I leader Smithson Valley at Bob Shelton Stadium.

The Lehman at Boerne Champion tussle will see a Squad pick up its first district win as both teams sport identical 2-6, 0-5 marks.

Georgetown Squeaks Past Glenn in 11-5A DI Action

Despite trailing Glenn 17-14 at the half, Georgetown scored 14 third quarter points and held on to dump the Grizzlies 28-22 at Bible Stadium on Thursday night in a game that saw the Eagles punch their ticket to the 5A Division I playoff bracket.

Junior quarterback Noah Booras tossed 4 TD passes, 3 to Marquis Dominguez, to engineer the comeback.

After a 46-yard Armando Don Juan field goal to pull the Grizzlies to within 28-20, the Eagles defense bowed its neck with a goal-line stand in the last 20 seconds.

Looking to stay in playoff contention, Cedar Park (4-4, 4-2) is looking to push its record above .500 for the first time this season as the Timberwolves face Leander (3-5, 0-5).

Hendrickson (2-6, 1-4) takes on East View (0-8, 0-5) at Birkelbach Field.

Rattlers Needs One Win to Qualify for Post Season

Needing one win in its final two games to earn a District 27 6A playoff spot, 3-5, 1-2, San Marcos will travel down I-35 to square off with New Braunfels (5-3, 2-1) tonight.

If San Marcos loses, the Rattlers will need a win in next week’s finale at San Antonio East Central to earn a bi-district playoff game.

Weiss Seeking First 6A Playoff Berth

In his first season in 6A, Weiss will clinch a spot in the 6A Division II Playoffs with a win over Waco Midway in District 12 play.

Weiss enters tonight’s contest with a 4-4, 2-2 record while Midway is 2-7, 2-3.

Hutto is looking to stay in contention as the 4-4, 1-3 Hippos travel to Bryan High to tackle the 5-3, 2-2 Vikings.

Westlake Rolls Past Bowie; Johnson Blows Past Akins

In Thursday 26-A action, Westlake posted a 45-0 shutout of Bowie, while Buda Johnson stayed alive in playoff contention as the Jaguars dominated Akins 61-7.

Westlake, who sits atop the district standings at 7-0 faces Johnson (4-3 district ledger) next Friday to close out regular season play.

Fresh off a thrilling 38-31 come-from-behind win at Lake Travis, Dripping Springs (7-1, 5-1) takes its high-scoring offense into battle hosting Del Valle (1-7, 1-5).

Looking to stay in contention for a playoff slot, Lake Travis (4-4, 4-2) will travel to House Park as the Cavaliers will tangle with 2-6, 2-4 Austin High.

Bowie (7-2, 5-2) travels to Cavalier Stadium to take on Lake Travis next week, while Anderson will end his season next week hosting Dripping Springs.

25-6A Games With Playoff Implications

Three of the four 25-6A contests Tonight will feature squads that are vying for the four spots in the 6A UIL playoffs.

District leader Vandegrift (7-1, 5-0) hosts Vista Ridge (5-3, 4-1). The Vipers have strung together seven consecutive wins after falling to once-beaten Dripping Springs 23-20 on a last second field goal. The Rangers 5-game winning streak was snapped last week as they suffered their first district loss 21-7 to Manor.

Round Rock and Cedar Ridge, who are in contention for Division I post-season play, face off at Dragon Stadium.

Round Rock (7-1, 4-1) dropped from the Ranks of the unbeatens two weeks ago falling to Vandegrift 30-22, while the Raiders (4-4, 3-2) are looking to stay alive in the playoff race after falling to Vandegrift last week 29-7.

Manor, (5-3, 2-3) is looking to stay alive in the playoff picture as the Mustangs host Westwood (4-4, 1-4).

In the remaining contest, Stony Point (4-4, 1-4) is looking to keep McNeil (2-6, 0-5) winless in district action.

More:Austin-area high school football week 9: Player of the week named; 19 Athletes honored

More:What Austin-area teams top Fab Five high school football polls after Week 9?