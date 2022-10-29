Austin-area high school football live updates, scores for week 10

Games kicked off this week on Thursday as Westlake played Bowie in a key District 26-6A game and Georgetown and Glenn battled until the end for playoff jockeying.

What teams will leave their mark on this Central Texas high school football season this week? Follow along below with us as the American-Statesman keeps you up to date on all the Austin-area preps action on Friday:

Elgin Completes Turnaround Earning Playoff Ticket

After going 0-10 last season, Elgin has qualified for the 5A Division II Playoffs as the Wildcats are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in District 11-5A Division II.

Elgin has the week off prior to next week’s season finale against Rouse. Rouse currently sits 3-5 overall, 2-2 in district action.

Rouse is looking to hang on to a playoff spot as the Raiders host Pflugerville tonight. The Statesman’s Thomas Jones is there and we’ll keep you updated.

