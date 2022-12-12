Austin airport earns carbon neutrality accreditation, key to city goal

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has earned accreditation as carbon neutral for the second straight year and is the only carbon neutral airport in the United States, according to airport officials.

“We are very excited about it,” said BJ Carpenter, Sustainability Coordinator for the airport’s environmental division. “It is not an easy task to be able to achieve. For a smaller, medium-sized airport to be able to achieve this level of carbon neutrality is exciting. We think it’s a positive driver for carbon management at the airport, and we’re very proud of it.”

The Airport Carbon Accreditation Program awarded Austin-Bergstrom a level 3+ accreditation for neutrality, which goes to an airport when any carbon emissions that can’t be stopped by actions and practices are paid for with offsets. Carbon offsetting occurs when the airport spends money on carbon reduction projects to make up for emissions that cannot be completely eliminated.

