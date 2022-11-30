Aurora One Fund sets fundraising goal of $67,000 to help organizations

After a late start on the 2022-23 campaign, the One Fund reached 33.7% of the $67,000 goal this week, according to Gary Jancsurak, executive director.

As of this week, only 150 residents returned pledge cards out of more than 9,600 mailed to Aurora households. The business drive accounted for 6% of the funds received, so far, in the campaign.

“As more people are affected by inflation and a Troubled economy, many of the organizations are seeing a bigger demand for services and your generosity will make a difference in the lives of those who need help,” Jancsurak said.

Supply chain issues increased the cost of the annual campaign, with the cost of Envelopes nearly doubled in the past year. The Aurora One Fund still needs more than $44,000 to reach the goal and to fully fund the Grants the Advisory board has pledged. The fund provides funding to 15 local organizations including Local Emergency Assistance Fund, Boy Scouts, Aurora Memorial Library, USO, Senior Corp, Fuller Center (Neighbor to Neighbor) and VOA Food Pantry. As a donor you are able to direct which organization will receive the funds from your donation.

