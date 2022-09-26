Aurora event to celebrate Black Fine Art Month

October marks Black Fine Art Month and Aurora will highlight its arrival on Oct. 2 with a special program that will include a brunch, a salon talk and a live painting demonstration.

A new partnership has been forged between the Aurora Downtown group, the local Cotton Seed Creative Exchange and the not-for-profit Pigment International Salon Talk – a public Charity founded in May 2019 “to support Pivotal projects by early and mid-career artists of color to grow and sustain their careers.”

The kickoff event for Black Fine Art Month will be held at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center at 20 E. Downer Place in Aurora with a brunch that will begin at 1 pm

Organization co-founder of the Pigment International Salon Talk group Patricia Andrews-Keenan, who lived in Aurora for 20 years and now resides in Hyde Park, said the group is planning three events throughout October and that Aurora’s will be the first.

“This is our fourth year of programming including going virtual one year because of COVID,” Andrews-Keenan said. “We’re doing our first event in Aurora and this is the kickoff event for the whole month. We have three programs that we have curated and we have a series of other programs that we’re partnering with. The timing worked out well to have this first event in Aurora and we’re very excited to kick it off here.”

According to a press release from the Aurora Downtown group, the Oct. 2 event will feature Aurora-based artist Bryan Danial Joseph (Dadasoulface), artist Jade Williams and Yvonne Michelle Toney, who owns the Cotton Seed Creative Exchange.

The release said Joseph “slices and cuts up vintage books and magazines with sharp utensils to create his mixed media collage art. His work is a form of automatism that walks in between the conscious and subconscious creating his unique visual Poetry on paper and canvas.”

The release adds that “there will be a performance by former professional figure skater Ron Allen” and that “following the brunch, there will be a live painting event at Cotton Seed Creative featuring artist Isabella Alexia Toney.”

Sandra D. Harrison, CEO of DVA Leadership & Development Training Consultants, will emcee the event.

Andrews-Keenan said given the way the program is set up in Aurora, the group expects “about 50 people and then we’re going to go around the corner and do a program at the Cotton Exchange.”

“We have two pieces to our program. Our constituents are artists, collectors, art enthusiasts that love Black art and so when we do things we use the salon talk as part of a staple of Ours and we called it a ‘Pigment Salon Talk’ which involves a combination of things at any event we do,” she said. “We will have conversations with artists, collectors and curators and we will show art. And usually there is food so we’ve kind of developed a formula for people.”

In a press release, manager of Aurora Downtown Marissa Amoni said the group is “excited to work with Pigment International and Aurora Public Art to bring Black Fine Art Month to downtown Aurora. This new partnership allows us to assist in highlighting local Black artists along with Black-owned businesses and our public art spaces downtown.”

Those with questions about the Oct. 2 event can email Andrews-Keenan at [email protected]

David Sharos is a freelance Reporter for The Beacon-News.