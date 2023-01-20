Augusto is the 2022 Standard-Times Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Lauren Augusto is a different person thanks to volleyball.

“It was crippling for me to talk to people in public,” admitted the Dartmouth High senior. “One thing volleyball changed for me was my confidence. I got more confident on the court.

“It helped build my confidence on and off the court. I just love the sport so much. I can’t imagine my life without it.”

Augusto said switching from outside hitter to setter her sophomore year at Dartmouth High was a game-changer for her.

“I really fell in love with sport when I switched positions and became a setter,” she said. “Taking control of the court and being able to trust myself knowing what to do at all times, it helped me fall in love and feel a connection.”

A calm, composed and confident Augusto helped lead Dartmouth to a fourth straight Southeast Conference title and a historic playoff run to the Div. 2 Final Four, earning her the 2022 Standard-Times Girls Volleyball Player of the Year award.

“She was the glue that held everything together,” said Dartmouth head Coach Rachel Lassey. “We had illnesses and injuries. It didn’t matter the game, she put it all on the line. The team knew we could always count on Lauren to do her job and do it well.”

The two-year starting setter was named the Southeast Conference MVP after finishing second in the state for assists in a season, breaking Cierra Yim’s mark of 624 (2019) with 741.

“She gets to every ball,” Lassey said. “There’s rarely a second ball she doesn’t get to. She can get to a ball close to the net. She was all over the court and she took charge of that court. Her overall athleticism is what got her to have as much success as she did.”

Augusto became just the third player in Dartmouth High history to break 1,000 assists, finishing her career with 1,215 in two seasons.

“Lauren has left her mark on Dartmouth volleyball, and she will be remembered as one of the best,” Lassey said.

Augusto grew up playing softball, soccer and gymnastics. She joined a volleyball league in the seventh grade and the rest is history.

“I started so young with those grueling sports and it took a toll on my body and knees,” she said. “I found volleyball at that perfect time.”

Augusto is grateful she had the opportunity to play her senior year after suffering a high ankle sprain over the summer that had her in a boot leading up to the season.

“My entire season flashed before my eyes,” she said. “My first time out of the boot was at tryouts. The first time getting back on the court, I felt terrible. My mind and body were not connecting. I felt like I didn’t know what to do with myself.

“After tryouts and the first week of practice, I was back in the swing of things. I feel like all season my ankle was never 100%, but because it was my senior season, I didn’t even care about the pain. I played through it. I had to do what I had to do.”

Augusto was instrumental in helping Dartmouth weather the Storm with several different lineups throughout the season.

“I had to be the one to step it up,” she said.

Lassey added, “Lauren led by example. She never let up or gave up for a second.”

While Augusto is proud of her record-setting year, she hopes that she’s remembered for how hard she played.

“At the end of the game, I always said, ‘I left everything on the court,'” the 18-year-old said. “I just want to be remembered as that person who always gave it 110%.”

ALL ABOUT LAUREN AUGUSTO

WHY SHE WAS SELECTED: Augusto had a record-breaking senior season to help Dartmouth make its Deepest playoff run in program history with a trip to the Div. 2 Final Four. … Old Rochester’s Ella Soutter was also considered for the top honor after leading Old Rochester to the Div. 3 Final Four.

KEY STATS: Broke the school’s single-season record with 741 assists, which ranked second in Massachusetts this year. Also had 176 digs and 41 aces on the season. Finished her career with 1,215 assists, becoming just the third Dartmouth player to surpass 1,000 assists.

MVP MOMENT: While Augusto had several big performances, she said her best came in Dartmouth’s first-ever win over Barnstable when she dished out 32 assists in three sets. “Everything was connecting,” she said. “The passing was perfect and the hitting was perfect. I always left everything I had on the court, but that game especially I remember collapsing on the court after being mentally exhausted. That was the best I’ve ever played.”

NEW BEDFORD COACH JEFF LONGO: “Dartmouth’s setter spread the ball out and she ran a good offense. Without her as a setter, the team dynamic and the success they felt would not be the same.”

NOTES: Augusto said she was grateful for the support of her parents, Antonio and Sue Augusto, and grandparents, Antonio and Fernanda Cruz. … Augusto follows in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who both played volleyball. “I remember always playing volleyball in the yard and pool,” she said. … Augusto has an older brother, Ethan, who attended St. George’s. … Augusto said she’s proud of her Portuguese heritage. “I really feel like it’s a big part of me,” she said. “It shaped me into who I am.” … Augusto was named a Div. 2 All-State All-Stars this year. … She surpassed 1,000 career assists against Duxbury. … Next year, Augusto plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. “I have a passion for space,” she said. “Throughout the entire summer, I’ll put a blanket down on the grass and look up at the sky.”