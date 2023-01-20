Augusto is the 2022 Standard-Times Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Lauren Augusto is a different person thanks to volleyball.

“It was crippling for me to talk to people in public,” admitted the Dartmouth High senior. “One thing volleyball changed for me was my confidence. I got more confident on the court.

“It helped build my confidence on and off the court. I just love the sport so much. I can’t imagine my life without it.”

Augusto said switching from outside hitter to setter her sophomore year at Dartmouth High was a game-changer for her.

“I really fell in love with sport when I switched positions and became a setter,” she said. “Taking control of the court and being able to trust myself knowing what to do at all times, it helped me fall in love and feel a connection.”

A calm, composed and confident Augusto helped lead Dartmouth to a fourth straight Southeast Conference title and a historic playoff run to the Div. 2 Final Four, earning her the 2022 Standard-Times Girls Volleyball Player of the Year award.

Dartmouth's Lauren Augusto, left, and Ava Crane present their team with the Div. 2 Final Four trophies.

“She was the glue that held everything together,” said Dartmouth head Coach Rachel Lassey. “We had illnesses and injuries. It didn’t matter the game, she put it all on the line. The team knew we could always count on Lauren to do her job and do it well.”

The two-year starting setter was named the Southeast Conference MVP after finishing second in the state for assists in a season, breaking Cierra Yim’s mark of 624 (2019) with 741.

Dartmouth's Lauren Augusto sets up an outside hitter.

“She gets to every ball,” Lassey said. “There’s rarely a second ball she doesn’t get to. She can get to a ball close to the net. She was all over the court and she took charge of that court. Her overall athleticism is what got her to have as much success as she did.”

Augusto became just the third player in Dartmouth High history to break 1,000 assists, finishing her career with 1,215 in two seasons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button