Augustana Women’s Golf Set to Host Fall Regional Preview This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana Women’s golf team will play host to the Augustana Fall Regional Preview this weekend at Grand Falls Casino and Resort in Larchwood, Iowa.

Play will begin with tee times at 9 am on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a 9 am shotgun start. The Falls at Grand Falls Casino plays at 6,095 yards to a par 72.

Augustana will be joined by Golfers from MSU Moorhead, Fort Hays State, Winona State, Nebraska-Kearney, Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota State, Minnesota Crookston, Southwest Minnesota State, Northwest Missouri State and Wayne State.

Live results will be available at GoAugie.com/Live.

The Vikings are coming off a first place finish at the Mustang Invite with a score of 616 over the two-day event on September 24-25. Molly Stevens was the individual champion, finishing four strokes over par and totaling 148 strokes in the tournament.

On September 6-7, Augustana competed at the Central Regional Fall Preview and finished in third place as a team. The team totaled 589 strokes and Stevens finished in a tie for fourth place. She finished the second round three shots under par and totaled 143 strokes in the tournament.

On the second day of the Central Regional Fall Preview, Augustana totaled 289 strokes, marking a new course record for the program.

The Vikings will compete in the Midwest Classic at Mozingo Lake Golf Club in Maryville, Missouri, October 17-18.

