Augustana Women’s Golf Begins Season at Central Region Fall Preview

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Augustana Women’s golf begins its fall season in Blue Springs, Missouri, on Tuesday at the Central Region Fall Preview, Hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State. The Vikings will play in their first tournament of the year after winning the NSIC Championship this past spring.

The Vikings

Augustana finished the 2021-22 season at the NCAA Regional Tournament, placing eighth, after winning its 11th NSIC Championship in the last 12 seasons. Head Coach Coralee Jorgensen was named the 2021-22 NSIC Coach of the Year, earning her second-consecutive coaching honor since she was named head Coach in 2020.

Senior Molly Stevens , coming off of a season that saw her earn the NSIC Golfer of the Year award in 2021-22, was named the Vikings Preseason Golfer to Watch. She led the NSIC with a 76.6 stroke average and earned one first place finish (Mustang Invite), five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes. Stevens was also named the NSIC Golfer of the Week on two occasions, September 29 and March 15 during the 2021-22 season.

Seven players return to the team for the new season in addition to Stevens: Rachel Halvorson (Jr.), Shannon McCormick (Soph.), Masy Mock (Soph.), Rachel Schwarz (Jr.), Annika Stensrud (Soph.) and Lauren Tims (Jr.).

There are two new additions to the 2022-23 roster Sophie Pokela and Lanie Veenendall both coming to Augustana from high schools in Wisconsin.

The Season

Augustana will compete in five events during the fall season in 2022. The Vikings begin the season at the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Missouri, on Sept. 6-7. The tournament, hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State, will be held at Adams Pointe Golf Club.

The season continues in Marshall, Minnesota at the Mustang Invitational Hosted by Southwest Minnesota State on Sept. 24-25.

The Vikings host the Augustana Fall Regional Preview on Oct. 8-9. The tournament will be held at Grand Falls Casino And Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa.

It’s Oct. 17-18, AU travels to Maryville, Missouri, for the Midwest Classic, Hosted by Northwest Missouri State.

The Vikings wrap up their fall season at The Tulsa Cup on Oct. 24-25. The tournament is held at The Club at Forest Ridge in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

–GoAugie.com–