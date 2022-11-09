Augustana Women’s Basketball Signs Two on Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Augustana Women’s basketball team welcomes two additions to their 2023-24 roster. Payton Hardy and Jordan Munson have both signed their national letters of intent to play for the Vikings in 2023-24.

Payton Hardy | 6-0 | Guard | Sergeant Bluff, Iowa | Luton High School

Hardy has been a four-year letter winner and four-year starter for Luton High School, helping it to a 20-5 record in her junior season. She totaled 216 points, collected 105 rebounds, while adding 36 assists, 48 ​​steals and three blocks during her junior campaign. Hardy helped her team to a second place finish in the Missouri River Athletic Conference while also being named to the MRAC All-Conference Academic Team while also being named to the MRAC All-Conference First-Team.

Hardy plans to major in Biology while at Augustana.

Jordan Munson | 5-8 | Point Guard | Tracy, Minn. | Tracy Area High School

Munson has been a four-year letter winner and three-year starter at Tracy Area High School. During her junior season with the Panthers she averaged 12.1 points, four assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 steals per game. Munson helped Tracy Area High School to a 27-3 record her junior year while being named Team MVP, a member of the All-Area First-Team, and was the conference MVP.

Munson plans to major in Biology and minor in business while at Augustana.

