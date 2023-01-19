Augustana Women’s Basketball Set to Host Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Augustana Women’s basketball Squad is set to host Minnesota Crookston on Friday and Bemidji State on Saturday both in the Elmen Center. Friday night’s game is slated for a 7:30 pm tip-off while Saturday’s contest is set for 5:30 pm ​​For Friday’s game, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite white Augustana gear in a White Out.

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Minnesota Crookston enters this weekend 8-10 overall while holding a 7-5 record within the NSIC. This past weekend the Golden Eagles took two losses to No. 15 Minnesota State, 85-50, and Concordia-St. Paul, 84-69.

The Golden Eagles are led in scoring by Emma Miller averaging 17.5 points per game. Miller also leads the Squad in assists and steals per game. Bren Fox leads the Golden Eagles in rebounds averaging 8.7 per game.

Scouting the Beavers

Bemidji State enters this weekend’s contest 5-11 overall with a 2-10 record in the NSIC. This past weekend the Beavers saw a win against Concordia-St. Paul, 70-67, and a loss No. 15 Minnesota State, 90-48.

The Beavers are led in scoring by Trinity Yoder averaging 14.5 points per game. Yoder also leads the Squad in assists and steals per game. Leading the BSU defense is Sam Pogatchnik averaging 6.9 rebounds a game.

The Vikings

Augustana returns this weekend with a 15-3 overall record and a 9-3 record within the NSIC. This past weekend the Vikings saw a 77-57 win against UMary and a 74-67 win against Minot State.

Recently coined NSIC Player of the Week, Aislinn Duffy continues to lead the Vikings in scoring, rebounds and assists. Duffy is averaging 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She leads the NSIC in assists and is ranked 28th in the Nation with 77 assists. Duffy continues to lead the NSIC in double-doubles with seven so far on the season. Duffy, who is putting together an All-America campaign, tacked on her 19th double-double of her career and 7th this season during Friday’s contest against UMary.

One Last Thing

Augustana is undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record. Previous to this year, the Vikings last saw a 10-0 undefeated home record at home during the 2017-2018 season with a 15-2 home record and a 12 game home win streak.

–GoAugie.com –