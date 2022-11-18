Augustana Women’s Basketball Set for Home Opener this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Augustana Women’s basketball team is home this weekend with a Saturday afternoon contest in the Elmen Center and a Tuesday night tip-off in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings take on the Chargers of Briar Cliff on Saturday at 3 pm and the Wildcats of Wayne State Tuesday at 7:30 pm

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

Scouting the Chargers

Briar Cliff is currently 5-1 on the season winning its last five contests. The Chargers most recent win was against Mount Marty in a 64-52 win on the road. Their last loss was to No. 8 (NAIA) Clarke in their season opener back in October. The contest is an exhibition game on the schedules for Briar Cliff.

The Chargers are led by Konnor Sudmann averaging 22.2 points in just six games. On the defensive side, Briar Cliff is led by Kenney Benne with 18 steals and Payton Slaughter with 47 rebounds.

Scouting the Wildcats

Wayne State is currently 2-0 on the season with wins against Newman (99-90) and Chadron State (84-71). The Wildcats were picked 13th overall in the NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll while being tied for sixth in the South Division with SMSU.

The Wildcats are led by Lauren Zacharias averaging 19.5 points a game. On the defensive side, Wayne State is led by Maya Fitzpatrick with eight steals and 10 rebounds.

The Vikings

Augustana opened its 2022-23 season with a 2-0 weekend at the Sioux Falls Tip-Off Classic with wins over No. 3 Fort Hays State, 62-59, and Missouri Western State, 86-77. This weekend was the Vikings 12th consecutive season opener win.

The Vikings saw a career-high 33 points in senior Aislinn Duffy in their contest against Missouri Western State to lead Augustana in points so far this season. Closely behind Duffy is junior Lauren Sees tallying 30 points and averaging 15 points a game.

Leading the Augustana defense is a sophomore Jennifer Aadland with 15 rebounds averaging 7.5 a game. Sophomore Kenzie Rensch leads the Vikings with six steals after leading the NSIC in steals per game last season with 3.04.

One Last Thing

Two Vikings saw career highs this weekend with Duffy achieving her 33rd point and junior Michaela Jewett reaching her 23rd against No. 3 Fort Hays State. Prior to this weekend, Duffy’s career high was 28 and Jewett’s was 12.

–GoAugie.com –