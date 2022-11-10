Augustana Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Against Regional Opponents

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Augustana Women’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season Friday and Saturday at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls. The Vikings’ first tilt of the season is against No. 3 Fort Hays State on Friday at 5:30 pm and Missouri Western State on Saturday at 1:30 pm

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

Scouting the Tigers

Well. 3 Fort Hays State, picked second in the MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, is 1-1 on the season. Earlier this week, the Tigers went 1-1 falling to No. 6 West Texas A&M (71-58) on Saturday and garnering a win against South Nazarene (45-43) on Sunday.

The Tigers have returned three of their five starters from last season including Katie Wagner who was a 2021 All-MIAA Second-Team selection. Leading the Tigers is Wagner, averaging 13.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Scouting the Griffons

Missouri Western State, picked fourth in the MIAA Preseason Poll, is 1-1 on the season, most recently splitting this weekend’s contests falling to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday (79-65) and defeating No. 23 Lubbock Christian on Sunday (101-96).

The Griffons are led by Connie Clarke who averages 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Clarke was named to the All-MIAA Defensive team and All-MIAA Second-Team last season.

The Vikings

Augustana opens the 2022-23 season picked second in the NSIC South Division and third overall in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. A highlighted returner for the Vikings is seen in the NSIC South Division Preseason Player of the Year, senior Aislinn Duffy . Duffy averaged 15.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season playing a vital component for Augustana.

Joining the starting five from last year is a junior Lauren Sees who Returns after leading the Vikings in points per game last season with 15.4 points per game while also collecting 1.1 steals per game and shooting .298 from behind the arch.

Another returning starter for the Vikings is a sophomore Jennifer Aadland who averaged 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season.

Augustana welcomes back nine individuals from last year’s roster while also introducing three to this year’s lineup.

One Last Thing

Augustana holds a 1-0 record against the Tigers of Fort Hays State with its only Matchup taking place Dec. 5, 1991, (91-50). The Vikings hold a 2-1 record against the Griffons of Missouri Western with their last tipoff taking place Dec. 28, 2008, in the Elements Center (86-57).

–GoAugie.com–