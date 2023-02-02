Augustana Women’s Basketball Faces Final Road Trip of Regular Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana Women’s basketball team will leave Sioux Falls for the final time of the regular season to face Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend. Friday night’s contest against WSU is slated for a 7:30 pm start, while Saturday’s tip is at 5:30 pm

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

Scouting the Warriors

Winona State heads into this weekend’s contest with a 10-12 overall record while holding a 4-12 record within the NSIC. This past weekend the Warriors split the weekend with a win over Northern State, 73-66, while facing a loss to MSU Moorhead, 66-54.

WSU is led in scoring by Alex Dornfeld who averages 11.5 points per game. Dornfeld also leads the Warriors in rebounds averaging 8.5 points a contest.

Scouting the Peacocks

Upper Iowa heads into this weekend’s contest with an 8-13 overall record while holding a 4-12 record within the NSIC. The past weekend, the Peacocks swept MSU Moorhead, 74-59, as well as Northern State, 63-60.

UIU is led by Lydia Haack who is averaging 16.4 points per game and recording 5.6 rebounds a contest. Haack also leads the team in steals and assists averaging 1.7 steals and 4.4 assists per game.

The Vikings

Augustana heads into this weekend’s contest 19-3 overall while holding a 13-3 record in the NSIC. This past weekend the Vikings swept St. Cloud State, 66-48, and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth , 53-51. AU handed UMD its first loss at home and its first NSIC loss of the season bringing the Bulldogs 15-1 in the loop.

Michaela Jewett earned her first NSIC Player of the Week Honor of her career this week. The Weekly Honor was Augustana’s third-consecutive Player of the Week win, the longest streak in program history. Jewett earned her Honor by recording her first double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds against Minnesota Duluth. Jewett also collected 17 points and seven rebounds against St. Cloud State on Friday.

Aislinn Duffy continues to lead the Vikings in scoring, assists and rebounds. Duffy averages 15.8 points, 3.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. Duffy ranks 42nd in the nation in both field goals with 131, and field goal percentage at 52.2 percent.

Jennifer Aadland leads Augustana in blocks averaging 1.3 a game. Aadland is ranked 35th in the Nation and third in the NSIC in blocks with 29 while also being ranked 57th in the Nation and third in the NSIC in blocks per game.

Kenzie Rensch continues to control the ball by leading both Augustana and the NSIC in steals. Rensch has grasped 74 steals so far this season to rank second nationally. Rensch also leads the Squad in steals per game averaging 3.36 a game. She ranks second in the NSIC and fourth in the Nation in that category.

One Last Thing

The Vikings came in ranked at 24 in this week’s D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Poll. The Vikings staked their claim by knocking No. 10 Minnesota Duluth down to No. 17 this week in the WBCA DII Top 25 Coaches Poll. AU is tied for first place with Minnesota State in the NSIC South Division standings.

–GoAugie.com –