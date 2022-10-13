Augustana Volleyball to Host Minot State and UMary this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Augustana Volleyball is hosting Minot State and UMary over Viking Days. The Beavers of Minot State will take on the Vikings in the Elmen Center on Friday at 6 pm, while the Marauders of UMary will take the court Saturday at 5 pm

Friday night’s match will be a Vikings Kids Club game which includes an Autograph signing after the game.

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

The Beavers

Minot State is 0-18 on the season with an 0-11 record in NSIC play. This past weekend the Beavers were swept by Sioux Falls (3-0) and took on No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State where they fell (3-2).

The Beavers offense is led by Alexandra Koontz with 115 kills and 128 points. The Minot State defense is led by Viktoria Sedova with 142 digs and Jenna Pahlen with 31 blocks.

The Marauders

UMary is 13-16 on the season with a 2-9 record in the loop. This past weekend the Marauders fell to Sioux Falls and SMSU both in three sets. Their last win was against Minot State where they defeated the Beavers 3-0..

The UMary offense is led by Nehkyah Ellis with 156 kills and 177 points. The Marauders defense is led by Kaia Suecker with 294 digs and Maddie Cooper with 52 blocks.

The Vikings

Augustana is coming off a weekend on the road where they split the Dragons of MSU Moorhead and the Wolves of Northern State. The Vikings swept the Dragons in three sets on Friday night then fell to the Wolves on Saturday evening.

Overall, the Vikings are led by seniors Kate Reimann with 225 Kills averaging 3.26 a set. Senior Maddy Guetter leads Augustana in total points with 269.5 while also leading the team with 37 aces. Guetter currently is ranked 25th in the Nation in total aces while also leading the NSIC in total aces and aces per set with .54

Senior setter Avery Thorson leads the Vikings in assists with 666 and Piper Asche leads the team in blocks with 65.

Playing a vital position in the Vikings defense is a senior Erika Bute who has so far completed 343 digs on the season while averaging 4.97 a set. Bute is currently the NSIC leader in digs per set and total digs.

One Last Thing

Augustana leads the NSIC in total aces with 60. There are four Vikings with 20 or more aces on the season. Guetter leads with 37, followed by Reimann, Bute and senior Kia Kriener all with 22.

