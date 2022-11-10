Augustana Volleyball Set to Face No. 2 Wayne State in Opening Round of NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALL, SD– The Augustana volleyball team is set to take on the No. 2 Wildcats of Wayne State in the first round of the NSIC Tournament. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 7:30 pm in St. Paul, Minnesota. With a win, the Vikings will play at 7:30 pm Saturday against the winner of Southwest Minnesota State and St. Cloud State.

Fans can catch the action at GoAugie.com/Live and on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and on Google play.

The Wildcats

Well. 2 Wayne State is 29-1 on the season and won the NSIC with a 19-1 record. The Wildcats are coming off a weekend on the road where they took down Minnesota State (3-1) and No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul in five sets. The Wildcats are on a five game winning streak after facing their first loss of the season to No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State, a team the Vikings defeated in weeks prior.

The Wildcats offense is led by Taya Beller with 410 kills and 469.5 points. The Wayne State defense is led by Jessie Brandl with 426 digs and Maggie Brahmer with 120 blocks.

The Vikings

Augustana is coming off a weekend on the road where they defeated the Mavericks of Minnesota State in three sets and fell to No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul in four.

Overall, the Vikings are led by seniors Maddy Guetter with 359 kills and 436.5 points. Guetter continues to lead the NSIC in total aces with 49 and aces per set with .48. Senior Kate Reimann follows Guetter with 305 kills and 341 points. Senior Avery Thorson has totaled 1039 assists so far this season averaging 10.39 a set.

The NSIC Libero of the Year, senior Erika Bute leads the Augustana defense with 522 digs and continues to lead the NSIC in digs per set with 5.12 and total digs with 522. Senior Piper Asche helps protect the Viking court with 85 blocks on the season.

One Last Thing

There are three Vikings with over 70 blocks this season so far, Asche leads Augustana with 85 blocks, followed by sophomore Jolie Stecher with 76 and senior Kia Kriener with 70 total blocks.

– GoAugie.com –