Augustana Soccer Ties Northern State in Shutout Game

ABERDEEN, SD–Augustana soccer tied Northern State on Sunday in an NSIC match, 0-0. The Vikings became 2-3-2 overall and 2-1-1 in NSIC action. The Wolves move to 4-2-1 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play.

AU totaled 10 shots with seven shots on frame. Northern State ended the game with just three shots on target and 11 total shots. Josie Arduser led the Vikings with two shots on goal and Jillian Barkus earned her second shutout of the season.

Match Moments

CHANCE (AU) 3′- Bailey McCullough saw the first shot on target of the game early in the first half. McCullough sent the ball towards the lower right corner of the net, but the NSU goalkeeper made the save and kept the game scoreless.

CHANCE (AU) 33′- Ellie Schock logged a shot on goal that went low and right. Northern State’s goalkeeper was there to block the shot.

SAVE (NSU) 34′- Northern State’s Alexis Phillips took the first shot on target of the game for the Wolves in the first half. Phillips’ shot was saved by Barkus.

CHANCE (AU) 71′- It was Halle Miller with the Viking’s first shot of the second half, sending the ball down towards the bottom right corner of the net.

CHANCE (AU) 77′- Arduser tallied another shot on target for Augustana, shooting towards the bottom left of the goal from 18 yards out. Arduser’s shot was saved by the Wolves’ goalkeeper.

SAVE (NSU) 78′- A low shot from NSU’s Avery Blasdel added another scoring opportunity for the Wolves, but Barkus made the save and held off the NSU offense.

Up Next

The Vikings host Bemidji State at Morstad Field on Friday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 pm

–GoAugie.com–