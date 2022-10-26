Augustana Soccer Set to Host Wayne State for Regular Season Finale

SIOUX FALLS, SD– The Augustana soccer team will host the Wayne State Wildcats at Morstad Field on Thursday afternoon for the regular season finale. Kickoff is set for 3 pm

The Wildcats

Wayne State enters the Matchup with an overall record of 3-10-4 and an NSIC record of 3-8-3. The Wildcats went 1-1 last weekend in NSIC action. WSC fell to Winona State 0-2 on Friday before defeating Upper Iowa 5-2 on Sunday.

The Wildcats are 3-11-3 all-time against the Vikings, with Augustana taking the 2-0 win in the teams’ last matchup in November of 2021.

Reagan Allen, Abby Sutton and Annika Syvrud lead the Wildcats with three goals each. Allen and Sutton share seven points each, with each player adding a single assist. Hayden Wallace has started 12 of the 13 games that she has played as the goalkeeper for Wayne State. Wallace has a save percentage of 0.823. Sidney Truman has also appeared in five games for the Wildcats as a goalkeeper and holds a 0.692 save percentage.

The Vikings

Augustana has an NSIC record of 9-4-1 and an overall record of 9-6-2. The Vikings defeated Upper Iowa 2-0 and Winona State 2-0 last weekend in NSIC action.

Josie Arduser , Morgan Keirstead and Sylvia Fehr have scored six goals each this season. Arduser leads the team with 16 points after totaling four assists. Keirstead has also netted three game-winning goals this season.

Sylvia Fehr became the Augustana soccer career assists leader after adding her 20th career assist on Arduser’s goal in AU’s 4-3 win over MSU Moorhead. Fehr totaled 15 assists last season, a single season record, and four assists in 2019, to enter 2022 tied for the career record at 19. She surpassed Stephanie Goos who played for the Vikings from 2007-10.

Jillian Barkus has made the start in all 17 games that the Vikings have played this season. Barkus has a save percentage of 0.812 having faced 163 shots.

