Augustana Soccer Hosts Winona State for First Round of NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Third Seeded Augustana soccer welcomes sixth Seeded Winona State to Morstad Field on Monday for the first round of the NSIC tournament. Kickoff is slated for 2 pm

Action can be followed at GoAugie.com/Live or on the GoAugie App, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and Google Play.

The Last Matchup

Augustana and Winona State previously met on October 23 during the regular season at Morstad Field. The Vikings were victorious in the matchup, shutting out the Warriors 2-0 with goals from Morgan Keirstead and Josie Arduser .

The Warriors

Winona State ended the regular season with a record of 9-5-4 overall and 7-4-4 in NSIC action. The Warriors secured a spot in the tournament with a 3-1 win over Upper Iowa in their regular season finale.

Riley Harmon is the leading goal scorer for the Warriors with seven in the regular season. Harmon has also added one assist, totaling 15 points. Jaida Weige follows closely behind Harmon with five goals, including two game winners.

Three goalkeepers have made appearances for WSU, with Chloe Swanson making 14 starts for Winona State. Swanson’s save percentage is 0.806 having faced 139 shots.

The Vikings

Augustana completed the 2022 regular season with an overall record of 10-6-2 and an NSIC record of 10-4-1. The Vikings have been victorious in their last three matchups, defeating Upper Iowa, Winona State and Wayne State in 2-0 shutout wins.

Josie Arduser has netted eight goals this season, leading the Vikings with 20 points. Morgan Keirstead and Sylvia Fehr have each scored six goals this season to follow Arduser. Keirstead has also netted three game-winning goals. Fehr and Grace Douglas have Assisted on five goals this season, sharing the lead for assists.

Fehr became the Augustana soccer career assists leader after adding her 20th career assist on Arduser’s goal in AU’s 4-3 win over MSU Moorhead. Fehr totaled 15 assists last season, a single season record, and four assists in 2019, to enter 2022 tied for the career record at 19. She surpassed Stephanie Goos who played for the Vikings from 2007-10.

Jillian Barkus has made the start in all 18 games that Augustana has played in the regular season. Barkus has a save percentage of 0.822 having faced 172 shots. The goalkeeper also recorded seven shutouts in 2022.

