Augustana Soccer Falls to Minnesota Duluth 1-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer was defeated by the Bulldogs of Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at Morstad Field 1-0. The Vikings drop to 7-6-2 overall and 7-4-1 in NSIC play. UMD moves to 6-6-3 overall and now holds a conference record of 5-4-3.

Match Moments

CHANCE (AU) 10′- The Vikings had a few chances early in the game with two shots on target from a corner kick. Grace Douglas took the first shot but the UMD goalkeeper made the save. Sylvia Fehr saw the second opportunity, taking a shot after the ball bounced out of the goalkeeper’s hands.

CHANCE (AU) 62′- Bailey McCullough sent the ball low towards the goal from just outside of the penalty box. The Bulldogs goalkeeper was able to hold off McCullough’s scoring attempt.

GOAL (UMD) 66′- Hannah Caldwell of the Bulldogs scored an unassisted goal to take the lead in the second half.

CHANCE (AU) 83′- A late attempt by Morgan Keirstead saw the UMD goalie step forward from the goal, allowing Keirstead to split the defense and take a shot. The Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper was able to get a hand on the ball and make the save to prevent the Vikings from evening the score.

Up Next

Augustana Returns to the pitch in Fayette, Iowa, on Friday for an NSIC match against the Upper Iowa Peacocks. Kickoff is slated for 4 pm

–GoAugie.com–