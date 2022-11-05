Augustana Soccer Falls to Bemidji State in NSIC Semifinal Match

MANKATO, Minn.–The Augustana soccer team fell to the Bemidji State Beavers in the semifinals of the NSIC tournament on Friday. The Beavers defeated the Vikings with a score of 2-0.

Match Moments

CHANCE (AU) 46′– Josie Arduser had a scoring opportunity in the first drive of the second half, taking a shot from the top of the penalty box that was just wide, nearly hitting the left goal post.

CHANCE (AU) 53′– A free kick from 20 yards out was generated after a foul against Sylvia Fehr , allowing the Vikings another scoring opportunity in the second half. The ball bounced on a few heads in front of the net, but the Bemidji State goalkeeper scooped up the ball to regain possession.

GOAL (BSU) 62′–Bemidji State’s Sara Went netted the first goal of the game from the right side of the six-yard line. The ball hit the hands of the AU goalkeeper Jillian Barkus and found a way across the line. The goal was assisted by Lauren Hodney.

GOAL (BSU) 67′–The Beavers took a 2-0 lead just a few minutes later when Halle Peterson netted the ball from inside the penalty box. Peterson’s goal was assisted by Erin Becker.

CHANCE (AU) 88′– Morgan Keirstead ripped a shot from the top corner of the penalty box, forcing the BSU goalkeeper to attempt a save. The ball popped up out of the goalkeeper’s hands, but she was able to pull it in and keep the Vikings from scoring.

Match Notes

Goalkeeper Jillian Barkus made her 20th start of the season and recorded seven saves.

The Vikings totaled 10 shots in the game.

Morgan Keirstead led with three shots on target and four total shots.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be on Monday, Nov. 7 on NCAA.com at 6 pm central. Augustana was in the 10th position in the rankings released on Wednesday, following its win over Winona State in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament.

–GoAugie.com–