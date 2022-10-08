Augustana Soccer Drops to Minot State 1-0

Next Game: at UMary 10/9/2022 | 1 p.m October 09 (Sun) / 1 pm at UMary History

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer fell to Minot State 1-0 on Friday. The Vikings move to 5-3-1 in NSIC play and 5-5-2 overall. The Beavers improve to 6-1-2 in conference action and 6-2-4 overall.

Match Moments

CHANCE (AU) 36′- Augustana’s first chance of the game came in the first half when Annika Bard drilled a shot from the top of the penalty box. Minot State’s goalkeeper was there to make the high save, keeping the game scoreless.

CHANCE (AU) 47′- Sylvia Fehr caught a nice look at the beginning of the second half, sending a ball towards the upper middle area of ​​the net. The goalkeeper made the save and held off the Viking’s scoring chance.

GOAL (MSU) 63′- Minot State got on the board in the second half when Sofia Galvez took a shot low and left, scoring the Lone goal of the game.

CHANCE (AU) 88′- With just under two minutes left on the clock, Josie Arduser took a shot from the top left corner of the penalty box trying to even the score, but the goalkeeper made the save.

Up Next

The Vikings are back on the pitch on Sunday in Bismarck, North Dakota, for a 1 pm match against UMary.

