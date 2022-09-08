Augustana Soccer Begins NSIC Action this Weekend on the Road

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer Returns to action this weekend against Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State. The Vikings travel to St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday with kickoff slated for 7 pm On Sunday, Augustana is set to play the Mavericks at 1 pm in Mankato, Minnesota.

Action can be followed at GoAugie.com/Live or on the GoAugie app, presented by CellOnly, found in the app store and Google Play.

The Golden Bears

Concordia-St. Paul holds a record of 0-2-1 to begin the 2022 season with a 1-1 draw against Rockhurst and losses from McKendree and Parkside. The Golden Bears have totaled one goal against opponents. Katie Anderson is the Lone goal scorer for CSP in 2021.

As a team, the Golden Bears have tallied 12 shots on target and 39 total shots. Ashlyn Waldon and Jessi Jordan are the goalkeepers for CSP. Waldon has played in two games and Jordan has played in one.

The Mavericks

Minnesota State finds a spot at No. 11 in the USC Top 25 Poll after a previous ranking at No.19. The Mavericks are 2-1-0 with wins over No. 3 Grand Valley State and Missouri Southern.

There have been four goal scorers for MSU. Jenny Vetter leads the team with eight shots on goal and has scored one of the four goals for the Mavericks this season. Mackenzie Rath is the Lone goalkeeper for Minnesota State.

The Vikings

Augustana heads into the matchups with a record of 0-2-1 after falling to Washburn and Missouri Western.

Augustana soccer started the season with a 1-1 draw against Fort Hays State. Grace Douglas scored the Lone Vikings goal. Josie Arduser leads the Vikings with six shots on goal and Douglas has tallied four shots on goal. Douglas also leads the team with two points.

Augustana soccer was selected to finish third in the NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Vikings received three votes and 199 points in the poll while Sylvia Fehr and Jillian Barkus were named the Vikings Players to Watch.

The team held a conference record of 12-1-2 and an overall record of 14-4-2 in 2021. Augustana tallied 42 goals against NSIC opponents and the Vikings were unbeaten at home.

Fehr, an NSIC All-Conference Second Team honoree, led the team last season with 15 assists and holds the program record for most assists in a single season. Totaling 19 assists in her career as a Viking, Fehr has tied the program record for career assists.

Jillian Barkus also an NSIC All-Conference Second-Team honoree, made 19 starts during the 2021 season and recorded 10 shutouts in goal.

–GoAugie.com–