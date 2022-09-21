Augustana Soccer Back at Home for NSIC Matches

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer returns to Morstad Field for a pair of NSIC matches this weekend. The Vikings host the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday at 4 pm On Sunday, Minnesota Crookston visits the Vikings. Kickoff is slated for 1 pm

The Beavers

Bemidji State enters the Friday match with a record of 3-2-2 overall and a 2-1-1 record in NSIC action. Sara Wendt is BSU’s leading scorer with three goals. Wendt has also scored two game-winning goals this season for the Beavers.

Two goalkeepers have spent time on the field for Bemidji State. Alyssa Stumbaugh has appeared in six games and Georgiana Harber has played one game. Stumbaugh has a save percentage of 0.789.

Augustana is 7-8-4 all-time against Bemidji State, with the Beavers defeating the Vikings 2-0 in their last match in October of 2021.

The Golden Eagles

Minnesota Crookston holds an overall record of 1-6. The Golden Eagles are 0-4 in NSIC play this season. Abby Fettinger and Alyssa Pavlacic have each tallied one goal this season. Morgan Laplante leads the team with two assists.

There are two goalkeepers that have appeared for Minnesota Crookston. Kathryn Brainerd has appeared in six games, logging 540 minutes and Emma Stempien has played 90 minutes this season. Stempien’s save percentage is 0.600 and Brainerd’s save percentage is 0.704.

AU is 16-2-2 all-time against Minnesota Crookston. The Vikings defeated the Golden Eagles 9-0 in their last matchup.

The Sunday match is Youth Soccer Day and Vikings Kids Club Day at Morstad Field.

The Vikings

Morgan Keirstead is Augustana’s leading goal scorer. Keirstaed has totaled three goals this season, including one game-winning goal. Ellie Schock and Josie Arduser have tallied two goals each and Grace Douglas has scored one goal this season. Kelly Kleekamp leads the Vikings with two assists.

Sylvia Fehr became the Augustana soccer career assists leader after adding her 20th career assist on Arduser’s goal in AU’s 4-3 win over MSU Moorhead last week. Fehr totaled 15 assists last season, a single season record, and four assists in 2019, to enter 2022 tied for the career record at 19. She surpassed Stephanie Goos who played for the Vikings from 2007-10.

Jillian Barkus has been the Lone goalkeeper this season for Augustana. Barkus has started in all seven games and has a save percentage of 0.711 having faced 81 shots.

