Augustana Men’s Golf Set to Begin Fall Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana men’s golf begins its fall season Tuesday at the Super Regional Fall Preview in Winona, Minnesota. The two-day tournament kicks off a fall season that has six events on the calendar for the Vikings.

The Vikings

Augustana sophomore Will Allen was selected as the Vikings’ Preseason Golfer to Watch. The Augustana men’s golf team was selected seventh overall in this season’s NSIC Preseason Coaches poll.

Augustana men’s golf competed in the 2021-22 season at the NSIC Championships, finishing seventh in the field. The Vikings totaled 925 points at the tournament. The team’s best finish came at the UMary Invite in September of 2021, placing first out of five teams.

Six golfers are returning from the previous season, with the addition of four golfers to the 2022-23 roster. Coralee Jorgensen was promoted to the Director of Golf position, and Mike Krsnak was named the head coach of the men’s golf team during the offseason.

Allen Returns after leading the Vikings last season, placing first at the UMary Invite recording 71 in the first round and 73 strokes in the second round. The sophomore averaged 77.90 strokes per round and had a season low of 71 strokes at the UMary Invite. Allen had one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

The Season

Augustana is set to compete in six events during the fall season. AU begins its season at the Super Regional Fall Preview on Sept. 6-7, Hosted by Winona State. The tournament will be played at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minnesota.

On Sept. 12-13, the Vikings are set to compete at the Bemidji State Invite in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The season continues with the Hardrocker Invitational in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Sept. 19-20. The tournament is hosted by the South Dakota School of Mines.

The Vikings will travel back to Winona, Minnesota, for the Watkins Invite on Sept. 26-27. The tournament is hosted by Winona State.

It’s Oct. 10-11, Augustana will compete in the USF Invitational at The Falls Golf Course in Larchwood, Iowa.

Wrapping up the fall season is The Tulsa Cup on Oct. 24-25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Cup will be hosted by Rogers State.

–GoAugie.com–