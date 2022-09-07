Augustana Football to Air Live on KELOXTRA

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Augustana Athletics and KELOLAND Media Group have partnered to bring live coverage of Augustana football home games straight to your television during the 100th season of play. Produced by Augustana in the Midco Media Center on the Augustana University campus, all six home games of the Defending Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Champions will be broadcast on KELOXTRA and the CW of the Black Hills along with the livestream on the NSIC Network and Keloland.com.

“Being able to showcase the Excellence of Augustana University and Augustana football to a wider audience this fall is exciting,” Vikings Athletics Director Josh Morton said. “Our home schedule is as tough as it gets as we chase another NSIC Championship.”

Across the State of South Dakota, several options exist to catch the action on KELOXTRA including over the air on channel 11.2 in Sioux Falls, 3.2 in Aberdeen/Watertown, 6.2 in Pierre and channel 12 on DirectTV. In addition, many cable systems in South Dakota carry the channel. For a full listing, click here. The CW of the Black Hills can be found over the air on channel 15.2 along with various cable subscriptions. For a full listing of the CW, click here.

Augustana Veteran announcer JJ Hartigan will handle play-by-play duties while KELOLAND Sports’ Grant Sweeter will provide game analysis.

“We’re excited to bring Augustana football to KELOXTRA,” said Mari Ossenfort, Vice President and General Manager for KELOLAND Media Group. “This is another opportunity to provide more local programming to our viewers.

Augustana’s home schedule begins Saturday as the Vikings host Bemidji State in a rematch of the opening round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs a year ago. The full schedule can be found by clicking here.

All of Augustana’s games will continue to be available for free on the NSIC Network and the GoAugie Fan App, Presented by CellOnly. Every game will also air on the radio on 100.1 FM KXRB.

Augustana, ranked No. 19 in the AFCA Top-25, is 1-0 on the year after a 28-14 win at Concordia-St. Paul last week.

Augustana’s Home Schedule

Sept. 10 – vs. Bemidji State

Sept. 24 – vs. Northern State

October 1 – vs. Sioux Falls

October 15 – vs. Wayne State

Nov. 5 – vs. Minnesota Duluth

