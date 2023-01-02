Augusta National Sends Masters Invitation To Wrong Person

Currently, we are just a few days into 2023, but we may already have a front-runner for one of the most humorous and bizarre moments you’re likely to hear about throughout the year.

Scott Stallings, the American PGA Tour player who enjoyed one of the best years of his life in 2022, secured a spot at the iconic Masters tournament at Augusta National through his play. However, Stallings had not received the official invitation that is sent to those who have earned their spot. Instead, his invitation was sent to another Scott Stallings, who just so happens to live in the same location as the PGA Tour player and also happens to have a wife of the same surname!

