Augusta National says it won’t ban LIV Golf players from 2023 Masters | Golf News and Tour Information

“Augusta National, the promoter of the Masters, has taken multiple actions to indicate its alignment with the PGA Tour, thus seeding doubt among top professional Golfers whether they would be banned from future Masters Tournaments,” the lawsuit alleges. “As an initial matter, the links between the PGA Tour and Augusta National run deep. The actions by Augusta National indicate that the PGA Tour has used these channels to pressure Augusta National to do its bidding. For example, in February, 2022 Augusta National representatives threatened to disinvite players from The Masters if they joined LIV Golf.” The complaint says that the PGA Tour urged Augusta National officials to attend a PGA Tour Advisory Council meeting in May, shortly after the formal launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The suit says they did attend and “they informed the Golfers in attendance that the PGA Tour and Augusta National had agreed to work together to address LIV Golf. As described above, the Threat of exclusion from the Masters (and the other Majors) is a powerful Weapon in the Tour’s Arsenal to deter players from joining LIV Golf.”