Augusta National Is Hiring Ahead Of The 2023 Masters

Ever fancied working at Augusta National? Well now could be your chance, as the Masters venue has posted a job opening and it sounds as pressure-packed as you would imagine: Campus Development – Architectural Design Associate.

The job listing can be viewed on LinkedIn (opens in new tab) and the role essentially involves the successful candidate to lead and support projects and initiatives through the pre-planning and design activities of Augusta National Golf Course capital projects.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button