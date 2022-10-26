Augusta National Golf Club Under Investigation in DOJ Antitrust Probe

The Justice Department’s antitrust investigation into professional golf includes the Powerhouse bodies Augusta National Golf Club and the United States Golf Association, in addition to the PGA Tour, according to people familiar with the matter.

The PGA Tour is battling the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s bid to establish a Rival golf tour that has already lured away a number of star players. The DOJ antitrust division’s scrutiny of the PGA Tour was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July. Players’ agents have received inquiries about the Tour’s bylaws as they pertain to players’ participation in non-PGA Tour events, and the Tour’s actions relating to LIV Golf.

The DOJ investigation, however, is wider than was previously known, extending to some of the other most important bodies in golf. People familiar with the matter said those groups include Augusta National, which oversees the iconic Masters tournament each spring. The famously secretive club has produced documents for the Justice Department probe, these people said.

A spokeswoman for Augusta National declined to comment. Craig Waldman, a lawyer at Jones Day representing Augusta National in the matter, had no comment.

The USGA, which governs the sport in the US and oversees the US Open, is also a subject of the investigation, a USGA spokeswoman confirmed. The USGA intends to fully comply with any and all requests, the spokeswoman said.

The PGA of America, which is distinct from the PGA Tour and runs the PGA Championship, is another body whose actions are being examined as part of the probe, people familiar with the matter said. The PGA of America also declined to comment.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Justice Department’s interest is only one of the legal battles surrounding the warring golf circuits, as other fights have also drawn in the most significant institutions in the sport’s establishment.

LIV Golf is Pursuing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, in a case initially brought by LIV players, but now largely being handled now by the circuit itself.

LIV is arguing that the Tour has acted illegally in suspending LIV players from its events, in an attempt to squash a rival. The PGA Tour has countersued, alleging that LIV harmed the Tour by interfering in its deals with golfers.

The Tour has said it is confident it will prevail over LIV, and in the DOJ matter. There has also been public skepticism about the merits of the antitrust probe. Members of Congress have raised objections to the DOJ Pursuing the golf inquiry at all, accusing the federal agency of helping the Saudis.

Augusta National has Featured prominently in LIV’s complaint against the Tour, as LIV accuses the Tour of leaning on the famous club to pressure players against joining LIV. The LIV suit also says that Augusta National has taken steps to align with the PGA Tour.

Augusta National representatives, the complaint says, threatened to disinvite players from the Masters if they joined LIV. The club’s chairman Fred Ridley personally instructed a number of participants in last year’s Masters not to sign on with LIV, it added. Ridley did not respond to an email seeking comment.

When the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council held an emergency meeting after the Inaugural LIV field was announced, Augusta National representatives were present and they told the Golfers there that the sides had worked together to address LIV, according to the lawsuit.

The legal filing also portrayed Ridley as playing a central role in the situation. It says he, along with the chairman of the R&A, threatened consequences to the CEO of the Asian Tour, which has a partnership with LIV, if it continued to support LIV. The R&A, another international golf governing body, oversees the British Open.

It also says Ridley declined an invitation from Greg Norman, the former golf star who’s the commissioner of LIV Golf, when he attempted to set up a meeting to explain how “LIV Golf could operate in the existing professional golf world.”

LIV is Waging an additional campaign to persuade the Official World Golf Ranking to award points for its events, a fight that could trigger further litigation on this specific issue in Europe, or a push to get the majors to accept alternative rankings.

Other than the brief period every year when it opens its doors to television cameras and throngs of fans, Augusta National is one of the most tight-lipped bodies around. The club rarely comments on its business or on public issues and is closely guarded about even the smallest details of its operation.

Its membership, however, contains some of the most prominent public figures in the country. Members of the club, which was exclusively male until 2012, include business titans and prominent sports power players such as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. When the club first admitted women a decade ago, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gained admission.

