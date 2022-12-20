Augusta National Announces Decision on LIV Golfers Competing in 2023 Masters

On Tuesday, via a statement from Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley, the Masters Tournament announced that it will invite all eligible players under the event’s current criteria, including LIV Golf members.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the Meaningful Legacies of those who built it,” Ridley wrote. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to Honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of Golfers this coming April.”

