Augusta Dream Center teaches kids basketball and MLK

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – At the Augusta Dream Center, kids are learning about basketball and the man who had a dream.

Roy Peak, an Assistant trainer at William Avery basketball camp, says, “This is MLK the holiday, we wanted to give the kids the opportunity to express what they knew about him and want to keep him relevant this day and time.”

While the participants say they already knew a lot about him.

“He was a great civil rights leader that he is an inspiration to all and we learned about this in school,” participants, Brianna and Jaxson James say.

“He was a part of the civil rights movement,” Dorian Sabb Jr. says.

They also had the opportunity to learn something new.

“I learned that he went all over the states and did a march in every state. It was so cool and I was so surprised he did all of that for black people,” Sabb Jr. says.

And parents say taking advantage of a dual opportunity was a no-brainer.

Dorian Sabb Sr. says, “Learning about Dr. King that’s very important. King was one of the world’s greatest leaders and then helping him with basketball, so it was just a win-win.”

The real lessons taught here reflect what MLK taught.

Peak says, “Because of the things he’s taught, we want to teach each other to work together, love each other, want to build on that you know.”

Sabb Sr. says he hopes it’s a lesson that goes far beyond the court.

“I’m hoping this could help him look at basketball in a different perspective yeah you come in here to learn skills and drills but there’s always a bigger purpose in life,” Sabb Sr. says.

