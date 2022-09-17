August 2022 Budweiser Goal of the Month contenders

Strikes by Schar, Jesus, Mbeumo, Koulibaly, Diaz, Saliba, Trippier and Saint-Maximin in the running

From long-range thunderbolts to sweetly-executed volleys, eight of the best strikes in August 2022 were nominated for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award.

Fans could vote for their favorite before 12:00 BST on Monday 12 September.

The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced later this week.

August Budweiser Goal shortlist



Fabian Schar (NEW 2-0 NFO) 6 Aug

Gabriel Jesus (ARS 4-2 LEI) 13 Aug

Bryan Mbeumo (BRE 4-0 MUN) 13 Aug

Kalidou Koulibaly (CHE 2-2 TOT) 14 Aug

Luis Diaz (LIV 1-1 CRY) 15 Aug

William Saliba (BOU 0-3 ARS) 20 Aug

Kieran Trippier (NEW 3-3 MCI) 21 Aug

Allan Saint-Maximin (WOL 1-1 NEW) 28 Aug

