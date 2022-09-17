August 2022 Budweiser Goal of the Month contenders
Strikes by Schar, Jesus, Mbeumo, Koulibaly, Diaz, Saliba, Trippier and Saint-Maximin in the running
From long-range thunderbolts to sweetly-executed volleys, eight of the best strikes in August 2022 were nominated for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award.
Fans could vote for their favorite before 12:00 BST on Monday 12 September.
The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced later this week.
This: Saint-Maximin ‘proud’ to win Budweiser Goal of the Month
August Budweiser Goal shortlist
Fabian Schar (NEW 2-0 NFO) 6 Aug
Gabriel Jesus (ARS 4-2 LEI) 13 Aug
Bryan Mbeumo (BRE 4-0 MUN) 13 Aug
Kalidou Koulibaly (CHE 2-2 TOT) 14 Aug
Luis Diaz (LIV 1-1 CRY) 15 Aug
William Saliba (BOU 0-3 ARS) 20 Aug
Kieran Trippier (NEW 3-3 MCI) 21 Aug
Allan Saint-Maximin (WOL 1-1 NEW) 28 Aug
Also in this series
Part 1: EA SPORTS Player of the Month shortlist
Part 2: Barclays Manager of the Month Nominees
Part 4: Castrol Save of the Month shortlist
.